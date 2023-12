Labanc notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Labanc snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Jacob MacDonald tally late in the contest. Four of Labanc's six points this season have come in December. The winger is doing enough to stick in the lineup for now, but it's not uncommon for him to get scratched. He's produced one goal, five helpers, 32 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-11 rating over 24 outings.