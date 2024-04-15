Labanc didn't travel with the team for its two-game road trip due to an undisclosed injury, ending his 2023-24 campaign, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Labanc has been in and out of the lineup this season as a healthy scratch, limiting him to just 46 contests. In his limited appearances, the New York native registered two goals and seven assists while averaging a career-low 11:37 of ice time. Without Labanc in the lineup, Danil Gushchin will get back into action after playing two NHL games back in November.