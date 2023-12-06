Labanc scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Labanc got the Sharks' third-period comeback started with his first goal of the season, as he deflected a Nikita Okhotyuk shot past Ilya Sorokin to cut New York's lead to 4-2. Labanc now has a goal and an assist in his last two games after tallying just two points, both assists, in his first 15 contests. The 27-year-old winger won't offer much fantasy upside in a bottom-six role with San Jose, though he has averaged 1:04 of power-play time on the Sharks' second unit.