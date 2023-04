Nutivaara didn't play at all in 2022-23 because of a hip injury, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Nutivaara was on injured reserve for nearly the entirety of what could be his only season with the Sharks. He is a pending unrestricted free agent and his career could be in jeopardy. Nutivaara only appeared in one game with Florida during the 2021-22 season because of a hip issue.