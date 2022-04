Bonino scored two goals on six shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Bonino tallied the Sharks' second and third goals in the comeback win. The 34-year-old has responded well to an increased role lately, picked up seven goals and an assist in 12 games in April. For the season, he's at 15 tallies, 25 points, 135 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 77 contests.