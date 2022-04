Bonino scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bonino put the Sharks ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead lasted only 1:05 before Philip Broberg tied the game again. With four goals in his last four outings, Bonino has been successful in a top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Bonino has 16 goals, 26 points, 137 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 79 appearances this season.