Stars' Antoine Roussel: Cleared to return

Roussel (elbow) will slot into the lineup against the Devils on Friday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Roussel has played in just one of the Stars' previous seven outings in which he saw 12:27 of ice time and notched one assist, two shots on goal and one block. Even with the injuries, the winger remains on pace for his usual 20-30 point season as he has done in four straight years. The 28-year-old will likely bump Gemel Smith or Remi Elie from the lineup.