Stars' Dan Hamhuis: Posts 14th 20-point season

Hamhuis notched three goals and 21 assists while also blocking 113 shots in 2017-18.

After missing the 20-point plateau for back-to-back seasons, Hamhuis was able to tap back into his offensive ability in his second season in Dallas, and 24 tallies was also his highest point total since 2012-13. What's impressive is only two points came on the power play, and he finished third on the team for points by a defensemen even without a strong presence on the man advantage. Although Hamhuis will now enter free agency at 34 years old, after his strong performance in 2017-18, he should be able to find a suitor and lace up the skates next year.