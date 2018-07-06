Stars' Devin Shore: Submits arbitration request
Shore filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Shore has compiled 64 points (24 goals, 41 assists) without missing a game over the past two seasons, but the center's putrid minus-30 rating from last year must not be doing him any favors as the two sides attempt to work out a new deal for the 23-year-old.
