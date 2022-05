Oettinger will tend the twine at home against Calgary in Game 4 on Monday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has conceded just three goals on 96 shots in the postseason for a 1.01 GAA and .969 save percentage through the first three games. At this point, the 23-year-old netminder has probably done enough to warrant a little extra lead and should be considered the preferred option in the crease for as long as the Stars remain in the playoffs.