Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 4 in Vegas on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After falling down 2-0 at home, Oettinger was terrific in Saturday's Game 3 victory, stopping 32 of 34 shots in the process. He's allowed eight goals on 74 shots through three games this series. Oettinger was on a ridiculous run heading into the playoffs, going 10-1-0 with a 1.54 GAA and a .941 save percentage over his last 11 games during the regular season.