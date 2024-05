Oettinger stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Oettinger let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and the Avalanche rallied ahead for good in the third period. This loss snapped his three-game winning streak, but the Stars are still ahead 3-2 in the series. Oettinger has won four of his five road games this postseason, allowing a total of seven goals in those contests, so he remains a strong option heading into Game 6 on Friday in Colorado.