Oettinger is slated to guard the road goal against Colorado in Game 6 on Friday.

Oettinger will look to rebound after allowing five goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5 on Wednesday. He's 7-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 playoff appearances this year. The Avalanche are fantastic offensively, having ranked first in the regular season with 3.68 goals per contest, so they're likely to test Oettinger frequently in the upcoming clash.