Oettinger stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Oettinger took back-to-back losses for the first time since the first two games of the playoffs, and now the Stars are facing elimination in Edmonton on Sunday. The Oilers' power play did most of the damage Friday, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring twice in the contest after the Stars had killed off all their penalties in the first four games of the series. Oettinger's role as starter is not in doubt, so he should be back between the pipes for Game 6.