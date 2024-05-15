Oettinger is set to guard the home goal in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is aiming for his fourth consecutive victory after stopping 80 of 85 shots (.941 save percentage) across his previous three wins over Colorado. The netminder has a 7-4 record, 2.02 GAA and .923 save percentage in 11 playoff appearances this year. While Oettinger has been great, the Avalanche have a potent offense, so it wouldn't be surprising if they prove to be quite the challenge for the 25-year-old goaltender as Colorado fights to avoid elimination.