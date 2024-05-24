Oettinger stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Oettinger was strong in the contest, but the Oilers attacked quickly and scored on a Connor McDavid goal 32 seconds into the second overtime. This was just the fifth time in 14 playoff outings Oettinger has allowed three or more goals. The Stars have dropped Game 1 of their last seven playoff series, so this is not a reason for concern just yet, but they'll need Oettinger at his best in Saturday's Game 2 to even it up.