Oettinger will guard the home crease Thursday in Game 1 against the Oilers, according to Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com.

Oettinger was outstanding Friday in clinching the Stars' second round series, as he turned aside 29 shots in a 2-1 double-overtime win over Colorado. Oettinger is 8-5 with a 2.09 GAA and a .918 save percentage, over the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He was 1-0-1 in the regular season versus Edmonton, giving up four goals on 55 shots.