Oettinger will patrol the home crease Saturday in Game 2 against Edmonton, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Oettinger is coming off a 35-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1. He hasn't lost back-to-back starts this postseason since the first two contests of Dallas' opening-round series versus Vegas. Oettinger has posted an 8-6 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 14 outings during the 2024 playoffs.