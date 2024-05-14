Oettinger stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Oettinger has won three starts in a row after dropping the first game in the second round. He limited the damage to a Casey Mittelstadt tally in the second period of Monday's game. Through 11 postseason contests, Oettinger is 7-4 with a 2.02 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Stars lead the Avalanche 3-1 in the series and will have up to three chances to book their tickets to the Western Conference Finals. Game 5 is Wednesday in Dallas.