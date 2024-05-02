Oettinger stopped 25 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stars' first-round series.

Both goals he allowed came in the first period, and Oettinger slammed the door shut over the final 40 minutes to give Dallas its third straight victory and put them on the brink of advancing to the second round. The 25-year-old netminder has a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage in his five starts this postseason, and he's given up exactly two goals in four straight outings. Oettinger will look to finish the job back in Vegas on Friday for Game 6.