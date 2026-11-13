Oettinger stopped 21 of 27 shots in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Jets.

Oettinger was on the hook for five goals in the second period, but he started the third in the crease. He gave up a goal in the first minute, prompting the switch to Casey DeSmith, who stopped just one of the three shots he faced. It's a rare misstep for Oettinger, who had won three straight games entering Thursday. On the year, Oettinger has a 9-4-1 record with a 2.33 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 14 starts. The Stars' defense hadn't let him see more than 26 shots in any game prior to this one. With multiple injury concerns on the blue line, Oettinger could be in for a rough stretch until the team in front of him is healthier. The Stars have a challenging back-to-back over the weekend, hosting the Sabres on Saturday and the Panthers on Sunday, which should lead to one start apiece for Oettinger and DeSmith.