Oettinger will patrol the home crease in Saturday's home clash against the Sabres, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger will look to bounce back Saturday after allowing his largest number of goals against this season in Thursday's 8-3 loss to Winnipeg. Thursday's performance was an outlier for the 27-year-old backstop, who has performed at a high level this season with a 9-4-1 record, a 2.33 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 14 appearances. He'll draw a favorable matchup Saturday against the Sabres, who rank 22nd in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game this season.