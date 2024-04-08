Oettinger stopped 34 of 38 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Oettinger had his hands full with a strong opponent, but he helped the Stars get a key win to put them in control in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The 25-year-old has rattled off seven straight wins, and he's allowed a total of 11 goals in that span. Oettinger is up to 32-13-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 50 appearances, but he's played much better lately than his season-long numbers would indicate. The Stars close out the regular season on a four-game homestand, which starts Tuesday versus the Sabres.