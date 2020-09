Oettinger stopped all five shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Oettinger relieved Anton Khudobin at the start of the third period. The Golden Knights took it easy on the rookie Oettinger, as he was rarely tested in first 17:09 of his NHL career. It's expected that the 20-year-old Oettinger will remain the primary backup to Khudobin until Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is able to rejoin the lineup.