Oettinger stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger was sharp and occasionally spectacular in this contest, but his teammates couldn't solve Adin Hill at the other end of the ice. Oettinger gave up four goals in Game 1, but he's surrendered just nine tallies over the last five contests to give the Stars a solid chance against the defending champions. The 25-year-old is a near guarantee to start in Sunday's Game 7 at home, but he'll need more goal support if the Stars are to keep their playoff run alive.