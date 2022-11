Oettinger (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger's continued absence certainly isn't good news for the Stars, though they have won three straight without him, he appears to be trending in the right direction, including getting onto the ice. Once cleared to play, Oettinger figures to retake the starting job regardless of how well Scott Wedgewood has managed in his stead.