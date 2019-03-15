Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Finally gets on board
L'Esperance converted on one of six shots for his first NHL goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
L'Esperance showed off the offensive skills that have him skating on the second line and second power-play unit, racking up a game-high shot total in just 14:19 of ice time. Those skills had previously been lying dormant for the 23-year-old forward, as the goal was also his first NHL point in 11 games.
