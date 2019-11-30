Dowling (upper body) managed two shots on goal and two PIM with a minus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Despite being listed on the first line, Dowling skated only 10:04 in his return to the lineup after a two-game absence. The center has four points, 23 shots and 22 hits in 20 outings this season. He's not likely to land on the fantasy radar in 2019-20.