Janmark notched a power-play helper and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Janmark is starting to find his way on offense again, with a goal and three helpers in eight games since returning from a lower-body injury. The Swede has produced 11 points in 26 games, although his assist Saturday was just his second point with a man advantage.

