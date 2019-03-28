Stars' Mattias Janmark: Helpers in two straight games
Janmark collected a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
It was his first power-play point of the season, as he has only seen trace amounts of time on the man advantage. Janmark has 24 points in 76 games this season, as well as 99 shots. He's in danger of posting the lowest point total of his three-year career, sitting five shy of the 29 he recorded in his rookie season with five games to go.
