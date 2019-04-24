Stars' Mattias Janmark: Set to play Thursday
Janmark (lower body) is slated to be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 clash with St. Louis, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark missed the last four games due to his lower-body issue, but appears to be ready to go for the second round of the playoffs. The center remains bogged down in a 19-game goal drought and hasn't recorded a point in five straight contests. The Swede figures to slot back into a bottom-six role while Tyler Pitlick could find himself relegated to the press box.
