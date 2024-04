Faksa (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Game 3 clash with Vegas, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Faksa is pointless in eight straight games, including the Stars' two postseason clashes. As such, it's possible the 30-year-old forward found himself dropped from the lineup regardless considering the Stars are facing a 2-0 series deficit. Ty Dellandrea could see his first minutes since April 6 against Chicago if Faksa is officially ruled out Saturday.