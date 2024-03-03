Faksa scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Faksa snapped an 11-game point drought with his second-period tally on a rebound. The 30-year-old forward has maintained his usual defense-first role in a fourth-line spot this season, so it's no surprise he's struggled to put up points. He's at four goals, eight assists, 49 shots on net, 66 hits, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 55 appearances, so he doesn't need to be tracked closely in fantasy.