Faksa (lower body) will return to action Friday against the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa missed Monday's game against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury, but he'll return to his usual bottom-six role against New York. The 23-year-old pivot has been a solid depth contributor for the Stars this season, notching three goals and four assists in 14 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories