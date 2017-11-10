Stars' Radek Faksa: Ready to return Friday
Faksa (lower body) will return to action Friday against the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Faksa missed Monday's game against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury, but he'll return to his usual bottom-six role against New York. The 23-year-old pivot has been a solid depth contributor for the Stars this season, notching three goals and four assists in 14 games.
