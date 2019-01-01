Stars' Radek Faksa: Stays hot in narrow loss
Faksa converted on one of his seven shots Monday in a 3-2 home loss to the Canadiens.
Faksa extended his point streak to three games with his even-strength equalizer early in the second period. However, he's still caught in a bottom-six role, so it'll be tough for him to transcend the status of a flash-in-the-pan fantasy option.
