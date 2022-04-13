Wedgewood made 25 saves in a 1-0 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

This was Wedgewood's first shutout of the season, and it came against an impressive offense. The 29-year-old has settled in as Jake Oettinger's backup with Braden Holtby (lower body) on long-term injured reserve. Wedgewood is now 3-0-1 with the Stars this season, and he's at 13-14-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 33 outings overall. Despite the shutout, he'll likely return to the backup role for Thursday's game versus the Wild.