Wedgewood stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Wedgewood shut out the Kings for the first two periods, allowing just a Kevin Fiala tally in the third en route to a comfortable 4-1 win. The 31-year-old Wedgewood has won his last two starts, allowing just two goals on 53 shots in that span. He improved to 15-6-5 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA this season.