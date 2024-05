Johnston logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Johnston snapped a three-game skid with helpers on goals by Jamie Benn and Esa Lindell. While his consistency has faded, Johnston is still seeing huge minutes and driving play positively for the Stars. The 21-year-old center is at seven goals, six helpers, 48 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating over 15 playoff contests.