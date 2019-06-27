Stefan Elliott: Returning to KHL
Elliott inked a one-year contract with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on Tuesday.
Elliott was part of a minor-league deal that saw him move from Pittsburgh to Ottawa in December of 2018. The 27-year-old appeared in three games for the Sens, in which he recorded one assist, three shots and two hits while averaging 8:59 of ice time. With no clear path to the NHL, the blueliner will return to the KHL where he previous played for Ak Bars in 2016-17.
