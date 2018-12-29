Senators' Stefan Elliott: Promoted to top level
Ottawa recalled Elliott from AHL Belleville on Saturday.
The Senators only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Elliott's promotion, so Elliott and fellow promotee Christian Wolanin will round out their depth up front for the time being. The 27-year-old will likely be returned to the minors as soon as Thomas Chabot (upper body) is ready to return.
