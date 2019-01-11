Senators' Stefan Elliott: Promoted from minors
Elliott was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.
With several injuries on the blue line, Elliott will provide some additional defensive depth. The Vancouver native logged a mere 8:59 of ice time per game in his three previous contests this season and likely will see minimal usage if he does suit up during this promotion.
More News
-
Senators' Stefan Elliott: Redirected to Belleville•
-
Senators' Stefan Elliott: Promoted to top level•
-
Senators' Stefan Elliott: Shifts back to minors•
-
Senators' Stefan Elliott: Coming up to big club•
-
Senators' Stefan Elliott: Traded to Senators•
-
Penguins' Stefan Elliott: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...