Senators' Stefan Elliott: Shifts back to minors
The Senators reassigned Elliott to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Elliott slotted into the lineup twice and went plus-1 while dishing out a helper. He averaged just 9:06 per game but earned an opportunity on the power play for one of the contests. The 27-year-old will return to the AHL to continue his development, and he'll likely stay there until after Christmas since the rosters freeze on Dec. 19.
