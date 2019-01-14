Elliott was demoted to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Elliott's services were deemed no longer needed by the club, as both Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Ben Harpur (upper body) returned to practice Monday, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa. Even when on the 23-man roster this season, the 27-year-old Elliott appeared in just three games for the Sens, in which he tallied one assist, three shots and two hits while averaging a meager 8:59 of ice time. Barring additional injuries on the blue line, the Vancouver native figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors.