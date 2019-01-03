Senators' Stefan Elliott: Redirected to Belleville
Elliott was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Elliott made a marginal impact in Wednesday's loss to the Canucks, adding a lone hit and an empty shot over 8:59 of ice time. He'll presumably see much more playing time in the minors.
