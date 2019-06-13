Tanner Glass: Announces retirement
Glass will end his playing career following the 2018-19 campaign.
Glass spent the 2018-19 season playing in France for Bordeaux, in which he tallied 17 points in 43 appearances. Over the course of his NHL career, the 35-year-old winger tallied 24 goals, 45 assists and 658 PIM in 527 contests for the Panthers, Canucks, Jets, Penguins, Rangers and Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...