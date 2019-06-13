Glass will end his playing career following the 2018-19 campaign.

Glass spent the 2018-19 season playing in France for Bordeaux, in which he tallied 17 points in 43 appearances. Over the course of his NHL career, the 35-year-old winger tallied 24 goals, 45 assists and 658 PIM in 527 contests for the Panthers, Canucks, Jets, Penguins, Rangers and Flames.