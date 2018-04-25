Glass marked zero points, 35 hits and 19 PIM in 16 games.

It's not unusual for a lifetime bottom-six player to struggle on the stat sheet, especially since Glass logged 9:23 of ice time per game. Further, when Glass was recalled to the NHL, he was a healthy scratch 18 times. The 34-year-old winger instead spent more time with AHL Stockton, where he accrued two goals, five points and 45 PIM in 21 games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and a team looking for a bruiser will likely take the bait, but he's far from a fantasy asset.