Flames' Tanner Glass: Placed on waivers
Glass has been placed on waivers Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Glass has been barely playing for the Flames, so this isn't surprising news. Last year, he only played in 11 games for the Rangers, so this seems to be where Glass' career is now.
More News
-
Flames' Tanner Glass: Scratched on Saturday•
-
Flames' Tanner Glass: Inks deal with Flames•
-
Flames' Tanner Glass: Heading to Calgary on PTO•
-
Rangers' Tanner Glass: Collects two assists in Game 4•
-
Rangers' Tanner Glass: Scores winning tally in Game 1•
-
Rangers' Tanner Glass: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...