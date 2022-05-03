Mete won't receive a qualifying offer from Ottawa this offseason, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

As such, Mete will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 23-year-old defender, who picked up seven assists while averaging 14:37 of ice time per game through 37 appearances this season, may have to settle for a two-way deal to remain in the NHL in 2022-23.