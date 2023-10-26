site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Victor Mete: Summoned by parent club
Mete was recalled by the Flyers on Thursday.
Mete is expected to serve as an extra defenseman for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. He picked up two helpers through 11 games with the Maple Leafs last season.
