Mete (lower body) inked a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level with Philadelphia on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mete had two assists, three hits and nine blocks in 11 contests with Toronto in 2022-23. He was injured Dec. 6 and missed the remainder of the campaign. Provided Mete's healthy, he should be in the mix for a third-pairing spot during training camp.